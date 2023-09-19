Advertisement
FAI Cup Semi-Final draw

Sep 19, 2023 14:38 By radiokerrysport
FAI Cup Semi-Final draw
The draws have been made for the semi finals of the FAI Cup.

In the men's competition, Cork City will face St Patrick's Athletic at Turner's Cross, and Galway United will welcome Bohemians to Eamonn Deacy Park.

Those games will take place on the week ending October 8th.

In the women's tournament, champions Shelbourne will go to Shamrock Rovers and it's Sligo Rovers versus Athlone Town.

Those matches will be played on the week ending October 15th.

Holders Shelbourne will meet Shamrock Rovers in the semi-finals of the Women's FAI Cup.

On the other side of the draw, Sligo Rovers are set to host Athlone Town.

