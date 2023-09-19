FAI Cup Semi-Final draw

The draws have been made for the semi finals of the FAI Cup.

In the men's competition, Cork City will face St Patrick's Athletic at Turner's Cross, and Galway United will welcome Bohemians to Eamonn Deacy Park.

Those games will take place on the week ending October 8th.

In the women's tournament, champions Shelbourne will go to Shamrock Rovers and it's Sligo Rovers versus Athlone Town.

Those matches will be played on the week ending October 15th.

