Advertisement
Sport

FAI Cup reaches quarter-final stage tonight

Sep 17, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
FAI Cup reaches quarter-final stage tonight FAI Cup reaches quarter-final stage tonight
Share this article

The FAI Cup reaches the quarter-final stage tonight.

It's David versus Goliath at Dalymount where Bohemians face Leinster Senior League side Maynooth University Town.

Premier Division strugglers Dundalk go to Finn Harps.

Advertisement

St. Patrick's Athletic entertain the First Division's bottom side Wexford,

And Waterford go to UCD.

Meanwhile, it's reported that an Irish consortium may be interested in taking over Dundalk, if American owners Peak 6 decide to leave the scene.

Advertisement

The Lilywhites languish in the relegation play off spot in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus