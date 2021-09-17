FAI Cup reaches quarter-final stage tonight

The FAI Cup reaches the quarter-final stage tonight.

It's David versus Goliath at Dalymount where Bohemians face Leinster Senior League side Maynooth University Town.

Premier Division strugglers Dundalk go to Finn Harps.

St. Patrick's Athletic entertain the First Division's bottom side Wexford,

And Waterford go to UCD.

Meanwhile, it's reported that an Irish consortium may be interested in taking over Dundalk, if American owners Peak 6 decide to leave the scene.

The Lilywhites languish in the relegation play off spot in the League of Ireland Premier Division.