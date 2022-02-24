Advertisement
Sport

FAI continuing to monitior the situations in Ukraine

Feb 24, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
FAI continuing to monitior the situations in Ukraine FAI continuing to monitior the situations in Ukraine
Share this article

The FAI says it will continue to communicate with the government, UEFA and the Ukraine Football Association with regard to the latest developments in Ukraine.

It comes following the escalation of the political situation in the country following an attack from Russia.

The Republic of Ireland are due to play Ukraine in two Nations League fixtures in June.

Advertisement

UEFA President Alexsander Ceferin has called an 'extraordinary meeting' of the Executive Committee for tomorrow to discuss the developing situation.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus