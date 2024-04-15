FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill has left his position

The FAI has begun what it describes as a "a structured search" for a new chief executive.

Jonathan Hill will leave the role on April 30th - not long after FAI president Paul Cooke admitted his confidence in Hill was 'challenged'.

Cooke was speaking to a Public Accounts Committee in February where Hill was quizzed over payments of almost 20-thousand euro he received on top of his salary.

Hill guided the association through the Covid-19 pandemic and oversaw the Euro 2028 bid but struggled to get a title sponsor for the men's team.