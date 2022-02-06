Advertisement
Sport

FA Cup weekend continues today

Feb 6, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
FA Cup weekend continues today
FA Cup weekend continues today.

Liverpool meet Cardiff City at Anfield for a mid-day kickoff.

Nottingham Forrest and Leciester make up the afternoon clash frm 4 pm.

While the late game takes us to Bournemouth, where they'' try to avoid a giant killing when they ghost Boreham Wood.

That one has a half-6 kickoff.

Burnley and Watford finished goalless in the only Premier League game of the day.

The final of the African Cup of Nations takes place at 7 o'clock.

Two men who would otherwise be at Anfield for the aforementioned Cup clash will be in action at the Stade Olembe.

Sadio Mane's Senegal will take on Mo Salah's Egypt in the decider.

