Advertisement
Sport

Exeter through in Champions Cup

Apr 2, 2023 15:04 By radiokerrysport
Exeter through in Champions Cup Exeter through in Champions Cup
Share this article

Exeter are through to face the Stormers in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The Chiefs beat 14 man Montpellier on a try countback after the game ended 33-all after extra time.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus