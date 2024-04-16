Advertisement
Everton hit for 6 at Chelsea

Apr 16, 2024 07:33 By radiokerrysport
Everton hit for 6 at Chelsea
Everton continue to nervously look over their shoulder after Cole Palmer put them to the sword at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer scored four times in Chelsea’s 6-nil win, taking his league tally for the season to 20.

Everton remain two-points from safety.

Southampton can keep their outside hopes of gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League alive with a win against Preston tonight.

Victory at St Mary's would take them within four points of second placed Leicester in the Championship.

Kick off is at 8pm.

The first two of this season’s Champions League semi-finalists will become known tonight.

Barcelona hold a 3-2 lead over Paris Saint-Germain with their second leg at the Montjuic.

While Borussia Dortmund must come from 2-1 down at home to Atletico Madrid.

Both of those games kick-off at 8.

