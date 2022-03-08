Everton beaten by Spurs; Liverpool play tonight

Everton are in real danger of relegation from the Premier League following last night's defeat at Tottenham.

Frank Lampard's side went down 5-0, with Harry Kane scoring twice, and remain just one-point above the drop-zone.

The win moves Spurs to within three-points of the top-four.

Kane says it was a pleasing performance

Lampard says that Everton paid the price for individual errors

Liverpool's hunt for an historic quadruple continues tonight at Anfield.

They play host to Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp's side hold a 2-nil first leg lead.

Things are more delicately poised in Bavaria, where Bayern Munich and Salzburg resume hostilities tied at a goal apiece.

Both games kick-off at 8.

Foreign players and coaches will be able to leave clubs in Ukraine and Russia under new FIFA rules.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, they’ll be allowed to suspend their contracts in the respective countries.

Clubs in other territories will be able to sign those players up until April 7th.