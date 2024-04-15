Advertisement
Everton appeal points deduction

Apr 15, 2024 17:29 By radiokerrysport
Everton appeal points deduction
Everton have lodged an appeal against their two-point deduction for a second breach of the Premier League’s spending rules.

The Merseysiders have already been docked 10 points this season - although that was reduced to six in February when they challenged the decision.

The appeal hearing is expected to take place in the next couple of weeks.

Nottingham Forest's appeal against their four-point punishment for breaking the Premier League's financial rules will be heard next week.

The appeals process has to be completed by the 24th of May - five days after the end of the season.

Forest are 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, ahead of Sunday's meeting with fellow strugglers Everton.

