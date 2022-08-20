Advertisement
Euro silver for Mageean

Aug 20, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Euro silver for Mageean
Ciara Mageean says she has no complaints over her European Championship silver.

The Portaferry athlete pushed gold medallist Laura Muir all the way in a thrilling 15-hundred metre final last night.

It’s Mageean’s second European Championship medal, following a bronze in Amsterdam in 2016.

Before Mageean’s race, Mark English earned his spot in tomorrow’s 800-metre final by placing third in his semi-final

Ireland’s 4-by-400 metre women’s relay team will be gunning for a medal in Munich this evening.

They’re in lane-5 for tonight’s final, which is underway at quarter-to-9.

Elsewhere tonight, Louise Shanahan competes in the women’s 800-metre final.

And Michelle Finn will go in the 3000-metre final.

