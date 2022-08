Mark English secured a second European bronze medal of his career last night.

The Finn Valley athlete was third in the men's 800-metre final in Munich - eight years on from his last podium finish in the event.

Elsewhere, Sarah Lavin had a fifth place finish in the women's 100-metre hurdles.

Efrem Gidey was sixth in the final of the men's 10-thousand metres, with Hiko Tonosa in 18th.