English Into 800m Final

Jul 21, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Rhasidat Adeleke just missed out on a place in the women's 400 metres final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon overnight.

The 19 year old finished fourth in her semi final in a time of 50 point 8-7 seconds.

Mark English is into the semi finals of the men's 800 metres after finishing third in his heat.

English clocked his second fastest ever time - 1 minute 44 point 7-6 seconds.

Chris O'Donnell ended seventh in his 400 metres semi final, posting a time of 46 point zero one seconds.

