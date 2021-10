England have been ordered to play their next home UEFA competition match behind closed doors, because of the violent scenes at the Euro 2020 final.

Ticketless fans forced their way through security barriers, when they faced Italy at Wembley in July.

The ban doesn't apply to World Cup qualifiers or friendlies.

The FA have also been fined 100-thousand euro, and been given a further one game back that's suspended for two years.