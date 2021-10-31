Eight More Teams Start County Football Championship Campaigns Today

There are two more double-headers today in the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue for Templenoe versus Shannon Rangers at 1 followed by Kenmare against St Brendan's Board at 3.

Also at 3pm in Austin Stack Park it's West Kerry versus Dr. Crokes which will precede Dingle against last year's beaten finalists, Mid Kerry.

Four teams are already through to the second round of the Garvey SuperValu Senior Football Championship.

Defending champions East Kerry were out-played by Austin Stacks with the Club champions going through on a 1-7 to 1-5 scoreline.

Kerins O'Rahillys got the better of St Kierans 1-16 to 0-09.

The closest result on day 1 of round 1 was when Killarney Legion defeated local rivals Spa 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out.

The final score after extra-time was Spa 0-16 Legion 1-13

South Kerry cruised to a comfortable 2-16 to 0-05 victory over Feale Rangers.