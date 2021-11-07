East Kerry O'Donoghue Cup review

Quarter Final sponsored by AQUILA CLUB & Dr O'Donoghue Family

Kilcummin 0 – 10 Glenflesk 0 – 10

Glenflesk win 4 – 3 on penalties

A historic day in Kilcummin as penalties were needed to decide this battle of attrition between Glenflesk and Kilcummin. Last minute equalizers and a red card were also part of a drama filled game. After a scrappy start from both sides, Kilcummin goalie Brendan Kealy pointed a long range free to put his side ahead. The influential Jeff O Donoghue struck a beautiful 45 to bring the sides level as they both struggled to make headway in the unforgiving conditions. O'Donoghue then judged the wind perfectly to give Glenflesk the lead. A Noel Duggan free tied things up again, as scores were still hard to come by. Ian Roche got his fist to the ball to deflect it over the bar and another O Donoghue score left Glenflesk ahead by two at the break. Kealy’s brilliant save just before half time stopped the margin being any greater. The home sides cause was not helped by having Noel Duggan sent off right before the break for two bookings.

They then got reduced to 13 men shortly after the restart, a black card the reason this time. Amazingly they won the 10 minute period down by 2 men, by three points to no score, Kevin McCarthy's accuracy from frees contributing greatly to this. O'Donoghues fourth point just before the water break was crucial for Glenflesk, as it left them just one behind, as the final quarter arrived. McCarthy continued to be metronomic with his free taking adding two more, with Darragh Roche firing one over for Glenflesk in between. O'Donoghue added another score to reduce the deficit to one, before Glenflesk had one final chance to salvage a draw. As they earned a 45, goalie Mark Kelliher came forward to take it. The ref was in his ear telling him this was the last kick of the game. Kelliher thrived on that pressure, hitting as sweet a strike as you will see, which just dropped on the top of the net. Off to extra time we went!

Kilcummin recovered from being denied victory by controlling most of the first period of overtime. Paul O'Shea took a fine mark and knocked over the resulting shot. When sub Matthew Keane's point put them two ahead, it looked likely that they had finally put Glenflesk away. They weren’t done yet though. Talisman O'Donoghue found the target for a sixth time. Then, after great work in the tackle, Glenflesk were awarded a close in free for over carrying. O'Donoghue split the posts, and after one more Kilcummin chance went wide, penalties would be required to decide the winner.

As darkness took over the evening, the crowd shifted down towards the end where the penalties would be taken. Those present knew they were about to see something momentous. Glenflesk were successful with four of their five efforts. Kilcummin scored with three of theirs, Kelliher's great save being the difference. Huge credit to the players on both sides for stepping up to the spot, and putting their teams hopes' on their shoulders. It was Glenflesk's day after a match where the quality at times wasn’t the best, but the fight not to get beat till the bitter end was most definitely on show.

Kilcummin 1. Brendan Kealy 0-1 2. Chris O Leary 3. Kevin McSweeney 4. Philip O Leary 5. James Nagle. 6. Padraig Nagle 17. Donal Maher 8. Kieran Murphy (C) 9. Kevin Gorman 10. Paul O Shea 0 – 1 11. Gary O Leary 24. Oscar O Connor 13. Kevin McCarthy 0 – 6 14. John McCarthy 15. Noel Duggan 0 – 1 18. Danny Cronin 12. Mikey O Shea 27. Matthew Keane 0 - 1

Glenflesk 1. Mark Kelliher 0 – 1 2. Shane Courtney 3. Chris O Donoghue (C) 4. Peter Cronin 17. Sean Lucey 19. Sean Doherty 7. Denis O Connor 8. Jeff O Donoghue 0 – 7 9. Daniel O Brien 10. Emmit Finnan 11. Patrick Darcy 12. Cian Horan 13 Ian Roche 0 - 1 14. Darragh Roche 0 – 1 15. Danny Lucey 20. Eoin Moynihan 21 David O Connor.

First round

Rathmore 0–16 Gneevguilla 0–8

Midfield dominance and a greater spread of scorers, was crucial in Rathmore winning this derby game against old rivals Gneevguilla under the floodlights in Rathbeg. It was Rathmore who took an early lead, with Mark Reen pointing a free with his left foot. Jack Cremin equalized soon after with a close in free. John Moynihan then put Rathmore ahead again, as the match started at a hectic pace. Sean O'Keeffe's clever pass found Mike Murphy, and the full forward's booming kick brought the sides back level. Rathmore then began to get into their stride, with midfielders Mark Ryan and Brendan O Keeffe both finding the target. They held a five points to two lead as the ref stopped play for water. Midfielder Paul O'Leary struck over a free with his left foot as Gneevguilla tried to remain in touch. Rathmore were gaining joy from the long ball into Shane Ryan, and he set up Aidan O Mahony for a fine score. Another O'Leary free kept the visitors within four as the half time break arrived. Things were starting to get tense out there as the challenges were becoming heavier.

From the throw in, Rathmore attacked straight away and O'Mahony again found the target. Shane Ryan’s 45 pulled them further ahead. Gneevguilla almost scored a goal, but a great defensive block stopped it, before Kenneth O Keeffe saved the rebound. O'Leary pointed a free soon after, but Rathmore still led by six, and looked in little danger of relinquishing the lead.

Murphy saw O'Keeffe save another goal bound shot, as Gneevguilla's need for a goal drew more desperate. O'Leary again found the target from another free, followed by a score from play from Damien Cronin. It was all too little too late though, and Cathal Ryan’s late score sealed Rathmore’s passage to the quarter final.

Gneevguilla must now regroup as they prepare to try and make amends in this year’s Junior Premier Final. Rathmore march on in the O'Donoghue Cup and will take a bit of beating. They have a strong squad, and plenty of talent in the forwards. Definitely a team to be feared by the rest of the competition.

Rathmore 1. Kenneth O Keeffe 2. Dan Murphy 17. Cillan O Connor 4. Colm Kelly 5. Darragh Rahilly 6. Cathal Murphy 7. Alan Dineen 8. Mark Ryan 0 – 2 9. Brendan O Keeffe 0 – 1 10. Mark Reen 0 – 4 11. John Moynihan (C) 0 – 2 12. Paul Murphy 27. Shane Ryan 0 – 2 14. Aidan O Mahony (C) 0 - 2 20. Cathal Ryan 0 – 1 13. Chrissy Spiers 0 – 2 17. Cillian O Connor 19. Mike Joe Kelleher 21. Donal O Sullivan

Gneevguilla 1. Patrick O Riordan (C) 2. Patrick Brosnan 3. Padraig O Connor 4. Eoin Fitzgerald 5. Pa Warren 6. Darren Brosnan 7. Sean O Keeffe 8. Ronan Collins 9. Paul O Leary 0 – 4 19. Con Buckley 11. Shane O Sullivan 17. Damien Cronin 0 – 1 13. Jack Cremin 0 – 2 14. Mike Murphy 0 – 1 15. Connie O Connor 20. Jamie O Sullivan 21. Shane Crowley 22. Damien O Sullivan

Quarter Final

Spa 2-14 Fossa 0-7

Despite a courageous performance by junior side Fossa, senior side Spa emphasised their county status with a powerhouse victory at Spa when they had a 13-point win. The Spa defence, marshalled by centre back and Aquila Club man of the match Dan O’Donoghue, was mean and unwilling to allow the Fossa forwards the time or space to threaten the scoreboard. O’Donoghue opened the Spa scoring with a point in the 4th minute; Evan Cronin contributed 2 points before a Cian Tobin penalty had the score stand at 1-3 to nil at the water break. Fossa won the second quarter 0-4 to 0-3 with points from David Clifford (2), Emmet O’Shea and Paddy Sheehan while Evan Cronin and the industrious Niall O’Mahony added Spa points. Half time Spa 1-7 Fossa 0-4.

The third quarter saw Spa turn the screw, hitting 1-5 to Fossa’s 0-1. It might have been a whole lot worse but for the heroics of Dan Cronin in the Fossa goal where he thwarted a number of Spa goal efforts. A trademark dashing burst by Dara Moynihan saw him breach the Fossa defence to score a fine goal to add to points from Michael Foley, Ryan O’Carroll, Niall O’Mahony (2), and substitute Thomas Cronin. With Spa leading by 13 points at the 2nd water break, it was a matter of Fossa playing for pride in their jersey during the remaining period when their 2 points from David Clifford and Lorcan Daly were cancelled by similars from Evan Cronin and Ryan O’Carroll to leave the final score Spa 2-14 Fossa 0-7.

Spa: James Devane, Eoghan Cronin, Eoin Fitzgerald, Shane Lynch, Shane Cronin (0-1), Dan O’Donoghue (0-1), Ryan O’Carroll (0-2), Ciaran Spillane, Conor Stack, Niall O’Mahony (0-3), Michael Foley (0-1), Dara Moynihan (1-0), Niall McCarthy, Evan Cronin (Capt) (0-5, 0-2 frees), Cian Tobin (1-0 pen), Subs: Thomas Cronin (0-1), Michael Kearney, Conor O’Riordan.

Fossa: Dan Cronin, Dan O’Connell, Anthony O’Keeffe, Anthony Wharton, Killian Buckley, Paddy Sheehan (0-1), Dan O’Keeffe, Eoin Talbot, Matt Rennie, Brian Myers, Paudie Clifford, Mark Dennehy, Harry Buckley, David Clifford (Capt) (0-4, 0-2 frees), Emmet O’Shea (0-1 free), Subs: Lorcan Daly (0-1), Paudie Devane, Tadhg O’Shea, Mike O’Keeffe, Shane Sullivan.

Referee Tom Moriarty Legion.