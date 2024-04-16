Dundalk lose again

James Akintunde’s third goal in six games helped lift Bohemians to third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

His header ten-minutes from time saw Bohs beat Dundalk 1-nil at Dalymount Park.

Dundalk remain bottom of the table, and also lost Robbie Mahon to what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

In the First Division tonight, Longford Town are in action for the first time since parting ways with manager Stephen Henderson.

They go to Wexford in a rearranged fixture, with kick-off at 7.45.