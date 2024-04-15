Dublin progress in Leinster

Dublin strolled into another Leinster Football Championship semi final.
They dominated Meath to come away from Croke Park with a 3-19 to 12 points.
The defending champions will come up against Offaly in the last 4.
Advertisement
Dublin strolled into another Leinster Football Championship semi final.
They dominated Meath to come away from Croke Park with a 3-19 to 12 points.
The defending champions will come up against Offaly in the last 4.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus