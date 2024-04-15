Advertisement
Sport

Dublin progress in Leinster

Apr 15, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Dublin progress in Leinster
Dublin strolled into another Leinster Football Championship semi final.

They dominated Meath to come away from Croke Park with a 3-19 to 12 points.

The defending champions will come up against Offaly in the last 4.

