Draws Made For 2024 Kerry Petroleum Club Championship Groups

GAELIC GAMES

The draws have been made for the 2024 Kerry Petroleum Club Championships.

In the Senior grade, defending Champions Dingle are in Group 2 with the newly-promoted Milltown-Castlemaine, Na Gaeil and Dr Crokes while in Group 1 it's Spa, Templenoe, Kenmare Shamrocks and Rathmore.

The Kerry Petroleum Club Championships will get underway later in the year after the Kerry senior football team’s interest in the All-Ireland Series ends.

Group 1 of the Senior Championship sees Templenoe against Spa and Rathmore versus Kenmare Shamrock.

In Group 2 it’s Dingle versus Dr Crokes and Milltown-Castlemaine against Na Gaeil.

Moving onto the opening round of games in the Intermediate Championship where there are four groups.

Group 1 – Austin Stacks take on John Mitchels and Glenbeigh Glencar face An Ghaelteacht.

Group 2 – Kerin’s O’Rahillys play Laune Rangers and Listowel Emmets meet Kilcummin.

Group 3 – Fossa face Beaufort and Ballydonoghue play Castleisland Desmonds.

Group 4 – Legion take on Glenflesk and Gneeveguilla meet St Marys.

In the Junior Premier first round:

Group 1 – Ardfert face Ballyduff and Firies play Brosna

Group 2 – Ballymacelligott are against Reenard and St Senan’s take on Churchill.

Group 3 – Annascaul play Listry and Dromid Pearses are up against Keel.

Group 4 – It’s Currow against Castlegregory and Waterville versus St Pat’s Blennerville.

In the Junior Championship:

Group 1 – Beale take on Scartaglen and St Michael’s Foilmore are against Tousist who drew a bye from the preliminary round.

Group 2 – There’s a local clash between Tarbert and Moyvane with Cordal taking on Kilgarvan.

Group 3 – Skellig Rangers face Finuge and either Asdee or Duagh will play Cromane.

Group 4 – Sneem/Derrynane play Valentia and Knocknagoshel are against Lispole.