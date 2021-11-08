Draw made for semi-finals of County Senior Football Championship

The semi-final draw for the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship is
St.Brendans v Austin Stacks
Kerins O’Rahillys v Dr.Crokes
Games to be played in a fortnight’s time.
