Advertisement
Sport

Draw made for semi-finals of County Senior Football Championship

Nov 8, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Draw made for semi-finals of County Senior Football Championship Draw made for semi-finals of County Senior Football Championship
Share this article

The semi-final draw for the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship is
St.Brendans v Austin Stacks
Kerins O’Rahillys v Dr.Crokes

Games to be played in a fortnight’s time.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus