Draw between Causeway and Ballyduff

Jul 3, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Draw between Causeway and Ballyduff
Causeway and Ballyduff have drawn in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship

It ended 0-14 to 1-11 as Causeway qualified for the knockout stages,

Ballyduff started the stronger, opening up a 4 points to 1 lead, and they led 6 to 4 after 23 minutes. However, Causeway put in a strong end to the period, after which they led 7 points to 6.

After Causeway doubled their advantage Ballyduff found the net to edge ahead; Kieran O'Carroll hit home a Mikey Boyle effort which was dropping short towards the small square. Causeway equalised and the sides were alse level after 40 minutes at 0-10 to 1-7. Ballyduff had two of the next 3 points to go in front; 1-9 to 0-11. Seven minutes from the end Ballyduff were still one in front, at 1-10 to 12 points. Back to back Causeway points had them in front by the minimum 2 with 2 minutes reminaing. Padraig Boyle equalised for Ballyduff in the 62nd minute; 1-11 to 0-14.

