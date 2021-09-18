Drama among FAI Cup quarter-finals

There was plenty of drama among last night’s FAI Cup quarter-finals.

Ten-man Finn Harps came from 3-1 down to force a replay with Dundalk.

Sean Boyd struck in the fifth minute of added time to level the game at 3-3, and they’ll meet again at Oriel Park on Tuesday.

Prince Mutswunguma struck five-minutes into injury-time to give Waterford a 3-2 win away to UCD.

St. Pat’s and Wexford both had a man sent off at Richmond Park, but a Darragh Burns brace handed a 3-nil victory to the hosts.

The most straight-forward match of the night was at Dalymount, where Bohemians beat ten-man Maynooth University Town by 4-goals to nil.

Shamrock Rovers may be out of the Cup, but they can open up a six-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

They welcome Sligo Rovers to Tallaght Stadium, where kick-off is at 8.