Oct 8, 2023 10:20 By radiokerrysport
Double World coastal success for Kerry lady
Kerry’s Monika Dukarska is a double World coastal rowing champion.

The Killorglin woman won the Women’s Solo final at the World Coastal Endurance Championships in Italy.

She then took first in the Mixed Double Sculls final with Ronan Byrne.

Another Killorglin rower Rhiannon O'Donoghue took bronze in the Women's Coastal Quad, behind Netherlands and Spain.

The crew also consisted of Miriam Sheehan (Castletownbere RC), Niamh Lordan (Kilmacsimon RC), Síonna Healy (Arklow RC) and was coxed by David Hussey (Portmagee RC).

