Double Wins For Liam Dowling Dogs In Shelbourne Park

Dec 11, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrysport
There two wins for Liam Dowling-owned dogs in Shelbourne Park last night.

Ballymac Pete won the third race from Trap 3 in 28.80 and Ballymac Drama won the 8th race from Trap 1 in 28.58.

