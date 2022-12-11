Double Wins For Liam Dowling Dogs In Shelbourne Park

There two wins for Liam Dowling-owned dogs in Shelbourne Park last night.
Ballymac Pete won the third race from Trap 3 in 28.80 and Ballymac Drama won the 8th race from Trap 1 in 28.58.
