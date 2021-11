The Quarter-Finals of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship are to be played as two double headers.

At Austin Stack Park on Saturday Dingle play Kerins O Rahillys at 5, with Legion against St Brendans to follow from 7.

A day later at Fitzgerald Stadium there’s a 12.45 start to Templenoe against Dr. Crokes while Austin Stacks versus South Kerry is at 2.45.