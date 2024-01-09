Advertisement
Sport

Donegal expected to appeal McGuinness ban

Jan 9, 2024 07:36 By radiokerrysport
Donegal expected to appeal McGuinness ban
Donegal are expected to appeal the eight-week ban meted out to manager Jim McGuinness.

He’s been punished for fielding an ineligible player in last week’s McKenna Cup win over Armagh.

He played 17-year old Finbarr Roarty in that game, who turned 18 the next day but would have been ineligible regardless.

If the ban is upheld, McGuinness will miss five of Donegal’s Division 2 games in the Allianz Football League.

After fog claimed their first attempt on Sunday, Carlow and Kilkenny will try again this evening to get their seasons underway.

They meet in round-1 of hurling's Walsh Cup, with throw-in at 8pm

