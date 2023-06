Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov are tied at a set apiece in their French Open quarter-final.

Djokovic is up a break in the third.

Later, men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz plays the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

There were no handshakes before or after Aryna Sabalenka’s women’s quarter-final win over Elina Svitolina.

The Belarussian beat the Ukrainian 6-4 6-4.

Sabalenka will play Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals, after the Czech downed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets.