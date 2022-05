Novak Djokovic sailed into the second round of the French Open last night.

The world number one and defending champion beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets - 6-3 6-1 6-0 in Paris.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Argentina's Facundo Bagnis this morning.

While later on Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

In the women's draw the pick of today's matches is 8th seed Karolina Plískova up against France's Tessah Andrianjafitrimo.