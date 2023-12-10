Dingle Lose Munster Club Final On Penalties

It was agony for Dingle who lost their first ever AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final to Castlehaven on penalties in atrocious weather conditions.

The Cork side came from behind to bring the game to extra-time and then levelled things again to force a penalty shoot-out which they won on sudden death.

Advertisement

The final score after Extra Time was Dingle 0-13 Castlehaven with the Cork champions winning the penalty shoot-out 4-3.

Radio Kerry Commentator Tim Moynihan spoke afterwards to the Dingle Manager, Padraig Corcoran.