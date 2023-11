Dingle have secured their place in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.

The Kerry champions held off the challenge of Clonmel Commercials of Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles to win on a 0-13 to 0-10 scoreline.

Dingle will face Castlehaven of Cork in the Final.

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan spoke to Dingle Manager, Padraig Corcoran.