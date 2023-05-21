Advertisement
Dillane becomes first Kerryman to win European Champions Cup final

May 21, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Ultan Dillane has won the European Champions Cup final.

He’s become the first Kerryman to do so thanks to a 27-26 win for La Rochelle over Leinster.

Leinster let a 17-nil lead slip as the holders pulled off the biggest comeback in the fixture's history to retain the title in Dublin.

Dillane, a 66th minute sub yesterday, is the first Kerryman to play in the decider since Mick Galwey.

(Main picture is of Ultan Dillane and his brother Cian, both former Tralee players, at the post match celebrations with family and friends before the squad flew back to La Rochelle last night.)


Ultan Dillane with Mike Keane of Tralee Rugby Club at the post match celebrations with family and friends before the squad flew back to La Rochelle late last night.

