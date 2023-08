Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins believes they can cause an upset in this afternoon's Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Candystripes are in Kazakhstan to play Tobol, a side ranked 135 spots above them in the UEFA coefficient.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm, Irish time.

UEFA have confirmed that the second leg must be played at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Derry's request to play the game at Windsor Park was dismissed as the Belfast ground is not within FAI territory.