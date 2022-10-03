Defending champion Sam Moffett confirmed for Kerry Winter Rally

Defending champion Sam Moffett has placed an entry for the Kerry Winter Rally in a rear-wheel drive Toyota Starlet.

The County Armagh man won the rally last year at the wheel of a Hyundai I20 R5, but current rules prevent such cars from being used on the event this year.

Moffett has driven the Toyota Starlet on several events this year and has decided to come back to Kerry and try to defend his title in the Toyota.

He will be co-driven by Abbeyfeale’s Keith Moriarty. He is chasing his third win on the event, having partnered Moffett last year and Gary Kiernan in 2017.

“The whole reason we are entering the rally is the craic of having Number One on the door of the Toyota,” said Moriarty “This will never again happen.”

The official launch of the rally will take place on Sunday afternoon (October 9) at the Banna Beach Resort.