Defeat for Kerry school in All-Ireland final

St. Josephs Ballybunion have lost their Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup final.
The U16B Girls decider saw them go down 36-30 to The Teresian School, Dublin.
Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U16B Girls Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 17/1/2023
The Teresian School vs St. Joseph's Ballybunion
Teresian’s Helena Keane with Orla O’Mahony of St. Joseph's
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
