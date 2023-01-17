Advertisement
Defeat for Kerry school in All-Ireland final

Jan 17, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
***REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U16B Girls Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 17/1/2023 The Teresian School vs St. Joseph's Ballybunion St. Joseph's Ballybunion Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
St. Josephs Ballybunion have lost their Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup final.

The U16B Girls decider saw them go down 36-30 to The Teresian School, Dublin.

***REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U16B Girls Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 17/1/2023
The Teresian School vs St. Joseph's Ballybunion
Teresian’s Helena Keane with Orla O’Mahony of St. Joseph's
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

