Defeat for Kerry in Opening Of The Munster Hurling League

Kerry opened their Munster Hurling league campaign with a defeat to Waterford last night 3-23 to 3-12.
A new look panel had their 1st run out of the year and afterwards manager Stephen Molumphy spoke with Mike O Halloran.
Advertisement
Kerry opened their Munster Hurling league campaign with a defeat to Waterford last night 3-23 to 3-12.
A new look panel had their 1st run out of the year and afterwards manager Stephen Molumphy spoke with Mike O Halloran.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus