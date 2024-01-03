Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Kerry in Opening Of The Munster Hurling League

Jan 3, 2024 10:16 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Kerry in Opening Of The Munster Hurling League
Share this article

Kerry opened their Munster Hurling league campaign with a defeat to Waterford last night 3-23 to 3-12.

A new look panel had their 1st run out of the year and afterwards manager Stephen Molumphy spoke with Mike O Halloran.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Team To Play Tipp Announced
Advertisement
Rangers keep pressure on Celtic with win
Gold Cup entries confirmed
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Team To Play Tipp Announced
Designs completed for access ramp at South Kerry graveyard
Funeral this morning of man killed in North Kerry road crash
Listowel Bypass set to open between April and June
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus