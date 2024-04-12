Advertisement
Sport

DeChambeau leads Masters

Apr 12, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrysport
DeChambeau leads Masters
Bryson DeChambeau leads heading into day 2 of the Masters.

The American shot a 7 under par round of 65 at Augusta yesterday - he's one clear of world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy finished day one on 1 under par.

Because of the late start yesterday, 27 golfers will have to finish their first rounds today.

Shane Lowry is one of them - the Offaly native is level par through 16.

Tiger Woods meanwhile is one under par after 13 holes.

Play resumes at 12.50 Irish time today, with the second round beginning at 1pm.

