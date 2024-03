It was a day to forget for Leona Maguire at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The Cavan golfer carded a five over par round of 77 to finish day two on three over par - ten shots behind the leader Celine Boutier of France.

On the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will begin day 2 of the Cognizant Classic in Florida on four under - three behind the leaders.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington is level par.