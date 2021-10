Davy Fitzgerald is poised to be named the new Galway senior hurling manager.

It’s reported that the former Clare, Wexford and Waterford manager will be confirmed as Shane O’Neill’s successor tomorrow night.

Fitzgerald left the Wexford job in the summer after five years in charge.

He’ll be assisted by a Clare-heavy backroom team, including a former Galway coach in Louis Mulqueen.