Advertisement
Sport

Darran O’Sullivan, reality tv star

Sep 18, 2021 14:09 By radiokerrysport
Darran O’Sullivan, reality tv star Darran O’Sullivan, reality tv star
Share this article

Former Kerry footballer Darran O’Sullivan is now a reality tv star.

He’s been participating on RTE’s Ultimate Hell Week, The Professionals.

The 2009 All-Ireland final winning captain has been speaking with Niamh Daly

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus