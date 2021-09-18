Darran O’Sullivan, reality tv star

Former Kerry footballer Darran O’Sullivan is now a reality tv star.
He’s been participating on RTE’s Ultimate Hell Week, The Professionals.
The 2009 All-Ireland final winning captain has been speaking with Niamh Daly
