It’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final day.

Kerry stand 70 minutes from a record 38th title.

Galway are the final hurdle to a first Sam Maguire success for the Kingdom since 2014.

Gavin White is back in the Kingdom's starting lineup while Padraic Joyce has stuck with the same side that beat Derry in the semi finals.

The action gets underway at Croke Park at 3:30.