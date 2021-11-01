Cunningham leaves Cork senior hurling coaching staff

Ger Cunningham has left the Cork senior hurling coaching staff.
The 60-year old leaves Kieran Kingston’s coaching ticket due to work and family commitments.
Kingston is set to confirm a refreshed coaching staff tomorrow night.
