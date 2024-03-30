CRONIN LEADS CIRCUIT OF IRELAND RALLY AT HALF-WAY

At the half-way point of the Circuit of Ireland Rally, Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin lead in the M O’Brien Group of Companies/Lyons Motor Group/Shane Casey Electrical Services Ford Fiesta Rally 2, but only by .2 of a second from Matt Edwards and David Moynihan, also in a Fiesta, who were fastest on stage four, Ivy Hill.

"There's nothing between us", said Cronin. "You have to manage the balance between going flat out and trying to be safe. It's so tricky you can get caught out anywhere, and that stage wasn't any easier. There's time in there if you're going to take the risks.".

Jonathan Greer and Niall Burns remain in third place in their Citroen, but were lucky to get away with massive moment on stage four, where mud had been pulled out by the cars running ahead.

The crews are currently making their way to Service in Dungannon, following which the same four stages will be repeated during the afternoon. While the weather has been dry and sunny so far, the stages have remained slippery, and rain is expected later which will add another variable to the mix.

