Crokes knock Templenoe out of County Senior Football Championship

Nov 7, 2021 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Crokes knock Templenoe out of County Senior Football Championship
Dr. Crokes have gotten the better of Templenoe in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They won the ¼ Final tie at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney by 1-22 to 0-6.

Crokes raced into a 5 points to 1 lead by the 10th minute. The gap was 6 by the quarter hour mark at 8 points to 2. A penalty in added on time at the end of the period put daylight between the sides. Tony Brosnan of Croke converted as they claimed a 1-10 to 5 points half time advantage.

It took 8 minutes before the first score of the second half arrived, a Crokes point. That was courtesy of Brian Looney, who also scored the next point. Team-mate David Shaw then made it 1-13 to 5 points before Brian Crowley had the first Templenoe point of the half. It was 1-13 to 6 points come the water break. As time went on Crokes continued to extend their advantage, winning by 19 in the end.

