Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

The 29 year old Brazilian leaves Barcelona and links up with his former Liverpool team-mate and new Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

Villa will also have the option to buy the playmaker.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have signed England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee on a 2 and a half year deal.

The 31 year old is the first acquisition of the club's new Saudi owners.