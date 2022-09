First round games in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship continue today with three matches on the fixture list.

Last year's beaten finalists, Kerins O'Rahillys and former champions, East Kerry meet at 7.30 in Group 2.

In Group 3, Mid Kerry take on West Kerry at 5.30pm.

Both games are in Austin Stack Park.

There's a 4 o'clock start in the Group 4 game between St Brendan's Board and Feale Rangers in Castleisland.