The Garvey’s SuperValu Senior County Hurling Championship draw will take place in Garvey’s Tralee on Monday next at 6:30.

Meanwhile, the Acorn Life U21 Championship draw is:

North Kerry V Killarney Legion

Austin Stacks V Rathmore

St. Kieran’s V Kenmare Shamrocks

St. Brendan’s Board V Mid Kerry

East Kerry V South Kerry

Kenmare District V Dr. Crokes

Ballymac V Laune Rangers

West Kerry V Glenflesk

First team named has home advantage.