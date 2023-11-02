County Football Championships come to a close this weekend

Kerins O’Rahillys have proposed that Divisional teams be moved to “Intermediate level” in an effort to “level the playing field” for club sides.

PRO for Kerins O’Rahillys Pat Flavin posted an article on the club website suggesting for divisional sides to be demoted to county intermediate level whilst increasing the number of clubs in the senior county championship to 16.

Pat Flavin says that while Rahillys lost their Senior status for the first time in their history last weekend, this has been a motion suggested by the club for several years…



The County Championships come to a close this weekend. First up is Saturdays 2023 Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final Duagh face Lispole in Churchill at 14:00.

The following day Austin Stack Park hosts a double header of the Junior and Senior County finals.

Junior Football Club Championship Final Will be contested by Tarbert and Reenard at 13:00

That’s followed by the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Football County Championship Final which sees Mid Kerry against East Kerry in Austin Stack Park on Sunday at 3:30

Former All-Ireland winning keeper Brian Kelly is the shot stopper for East Kerry. The Legion man who’s looking to win his first County championship medal spoke with Tim Moynihan about the importance of possession in todays game…



Nathan Breen is looking to continue his impressive form at the heart of the mid Kerry defence.

The beaufort man gained huge praise for his performance against Dingles sharp forwardline as they held the west Kerry side to under 10 points in the semi-final.

Mid Kerry were beaten in the final last year, Nathan Breen knows it will be extra motivation…



Live coverage of Mid Kerry Versus East Kerry with thanks to Boyles of Killorglin.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is 3.30 this Sunday