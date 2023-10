The draw for the 1/4 finals of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship takes place today, live on Radio Kerry at 6.40.

Each of the group winners; East Kerry, Rathmore, Mid Kerry and Dingle; will be paired with a runner-up; Templenoe, St.Kierans, Spa and Na Gaeil.

Home advantage does not apply for these 1/4 finals, to be played over the weekend of October 14th and 15th.

Advertisement

Repeat pairings from the group stages are not permitted.