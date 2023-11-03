Advertisement
Sport

County Finals take place this weekend

Nov 3, 2023 12:47 By radiokerrynews
County Finals take place this weekend
Share this article

County Final weekend has landed in the Kingdom

 

East Kerry and Mid Kerry clash on Sunday in Austin Stack Park with throw in at 3:30.

Advertisement

 

Mid Kerry Manager Peter O Sullivan:

Advertisement

 

East Kerry's Ronan Buckley:

Advertisement

Mid Kerry vs East Kerry in the County Senior Football Championship Final - Live on Radio Kerry in association with Boyles of Killorglin.

 

For all your home needs this Christmas, call in-store or shop online at boylesofkillorglin.ie

Advertisement

 

The Kerry Petroleum Novice and Junior Champions will also be crowned this weekend

 

Advertisement

The Junior final between Tarbert and Reenard is the curtain raiser on Sunday in Austin Stack Park, with throw in at 1 o clock.

 

Churchill is the venue for the Novice final on Saturday between Duagh and Lispole, throw in is at 2.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Venue change for Munster Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Advertisement
Tipperary's O'Meara announces retirement from inter-county hurling.
One game in English Championship tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

TD rejects claims of hypocrisy for Government policy while accepting state payments to accommodate refugees
Venue change for Munster Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Tipperary's O'Meara announces retirement from inter-county hurling.
One game in English Championship tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus