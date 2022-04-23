Advertisement
Sport

Countdown continues to Rally of the Lakes

Apr 23, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
The International Rally of the Lakes is back next week.

It’s taking place in Killarney from April 29th to May 1st.

Callum Devine is one of the rally favourites

Noelie O'Sullivan

