Advertisement
Sport

Cougars can tonight become national champions

Apr 1, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Cougars can tonight become national champions Cougars can tonight become national champions
Share this article

Killarney Cougars can tonight become national champions.

They’re in the Masters Over 50s Men's Final at the National Arena in Dublin against UCD Lions from 7.30.

Padraig Harnett reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus